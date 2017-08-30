Teenager Enters Guilty Plea in Connection to Death of Harrisonburg Teen

Investigators on the scene at Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro (FILE IMAGE)

A Waynesboro teenager will spend five years behind bars for his role in his friend’s death.

Nineteen-year-old Tasheed Khalyl McCarthy pleaded guilty in Waynesboro Circuit Court Wednesday, August 30, to voluntary manslaughter and a firearm charge. May 8, a grand jury had indicted him on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A judge suspended half of McCarthy's 10 year sentence on those charges. He also faces probation upon his release.

The charges are in connection to the death of 17-year-old Orion Anthony Madden of Harrisonburg.

Police discovered Madden's body outside Kate Collins Middle School shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2016.

Authorities quickly ruled Orion’s death a homicide, but did not release any details to the public beyond that the victim had been fatally shot.

It was revealed in court that cell phone records place McCarthy and Madden together the day of the shooting.

McCarthy claims he and Madden were friends. According to the defendant, they had taken firearms from a relative's home, and were taking Xanax when he accidentally shot Madden in the back of the head.

The weapon was never recovered, and prosecutors had nothing to refute the shooting was accidental.

Two other defendants - Raquan Markell Barber and Damien Katron Ryequrious Cooper - are charged with accessory after the fact in this case. Court hearings are still pending for them.