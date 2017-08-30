Virginia Sending Helicopters, Personnel to Help with Harvey

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Virginia is sending seven helicopters and 40 members of the Virginia National Guard to Texas to help with the response to Hurricane Harvey.

McAuliffe said on WTOP-FM Wednesday the personnel and equipment would be leaving Thursday morning. The governor said Virginia is willing to provide any help that is requested and noted that Virginia's Hampton Roads area is particularly vulnerable to flooding.

Members of Fairfax County's elite Urban Search And Rescue team, also known as Task Force 1, have already arrived in Texas to help.

