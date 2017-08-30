Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Unveils Local Voices Collection

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Press Release:

To support and showcase the creativity of the local community, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will unveil a Local Voices Collection this October.

Local writers, musicians, and filmmakers are invited to donate their self-published or independently-published books, CDs, and DVDs for inclusion in the Local Voices Collection. Authors and creators interested in donating their work must currently reside in JMRL’s jurisdiction, which consists of the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties. The item(s) must be bound, published, or professionally produced within the last five years.



Because these materials are not typically reviewed in sources used by library selectors, and to provide access to as broad a range of voices as possible, JMRL is not applying the Material Selection Policy criteria for these materials. Furthermore, the library makes no comment, distinction, or endorsement of the quality, content, or opinions expressed in any work in the collection.



The collection will initially be hosted at the Central Library and may be expanded to other JMRL branches in 2018.



For more information, and to access the Local Voices Collection submission form, please visit jmrl.org/localvoices.