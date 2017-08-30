Gov. McAuliffe Allocates $40,000 to Augusta County Program

08/30/2017 Commonwealth of Virginia News Release:

RICHMOND – Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced $196,000 in funding for five collaborative efforts in Virginia through the Building Collaborative Communities (BCC) program.

The program promotes regional economic collaboration in economically distressed areas that stimulate job creation and economic development and provide a significant return on state investment. The five selected projects focus on the specific needs of their regions by facilitating significant involvement from the private sector, economic development agencies, community organizations, educational institutions, nonprofits, local leaders, and governmental officials.

“Today’s grant announcement and the collaborative efforts behind these projects are examples of the economic momentum that continues to build across the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Regional, community-based strategies offer meaningful opportunities for success and long-term sustainability. I congratulate these communities and their leaders for their efforts to make strategic economic decisions that will provide tangible improvements for their regions and the Commonwealth.”

The five chosen projects focus on diverse initiatives that are a mixture of new projects and efforts that build upon existing projects. However, they all offer opportunities to expand economic opportunity in their regions and are leveraging significant partnerships by the grantees and their partner organizations to make a meaningful impact with limited state assistance.

“Regional collaboration can be a key component to maximizing successful economic and community development strategies,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “We look forward to partnering with these exciting local and regional efforts as they focus on promising efforts in site development, technical education, coastal resiliency, tourism development, and assistance to family farmers.”

Six applications totaling $221,000 in funding were received. The following projects were awarded funding through the Building Collaborative Communities program: