Charlottesville Hires Legal Teams to Deal With Controversial Rallies

Charlottesville is spending thousands of dollars on lawyers stemming from rallies held by white supremacist, "alt-right" supporters and members.

According to the agreement with Hunton & Williams LLP, led by former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Tim Heaphy, the city will pay $545 per hour for the firm's work.

The firm agrees to cap the fees at $100,000, but can also renegotiate that number if fees come in much higher.

The legal team will review Charlottesville's preparation and response to the a torch-lit rally at Emancipation Park on May 13, the rally by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Justice Park on July 8, and Jason Kessler’s Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park on August 12.

Charlottesville also spent $30,000 to Boies Schiller Flexner LLP for representation to deal with the legal wrangling over Kessler's permit ahead of his event.