Charlottesville Hires Legal Teams to Deal With Controversial RalliesPosted: Updated:
RELATED ARTICLE: ADL Lists Kessler, Other 'Unite The Right' Speakers as White Supremacists
RELATED ARTICLE: Charlottesville Leaders Condemn Torchlight Demonstration at Lee Park
RELATED ARTICLE: Counterprotesters, Charlottesville Officials Speak Out After KKK Rally in Justice Park
RELATED DOCUMENT: Boies Schiller Flexner Engagement Letter
RELATED DOCUMENT: Heaphy Engagement Letter
Charlottesville Hires Legal Teams to Deal With Controversial RalliesMore>>
Reported by Henry Graff
Reported by Henry Graff
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Charlottesville Hires Legal Teams to Deal With Controversial Rallies
Charlottesville is spending thousands of dollars on legal teams in connection to rallies held by white supremacist, "alt-right" supporters and members.
-
Updated: Charlottesville Leaders Hold Closed Meeting to Discuss Aug. 12 Events
Charlottesville City Council spent hours behind closed doors Thursday hashing over what happened last weekend, and who should be held accountable for what went wrong.
-
Virginia Attorney General Herring Releases Advisory Opinion on Confederate Statues
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued an advisory opinion August 25 that states that localities do have the authority to remove or move confederate statues.
-
Solidarity Cville, Other Community Groups Present Demands to Charlottesville City Officials
Solidarity Cville and other community groups came together on August 25 to present three demands to the city of Charlottesville.
-
Another New Tarp Placed Over Lee Statue in Emancipation Park
A tarp is once again covering the Lee statue in Charlottesville. Crews were in Emancipation Park Monday to put a new tarp over the statue after a tarp was taken down Sunday.
-
UVA Students Raise Concerns About Confederate Markers Around the University
UVA's Black Student Alliance is asking the student council to remove the Confederate markers that appear near the school.
-
Unknown Person Removes Black Tarp from Robert E. Lee Statue in Charlottesville
A tarp that covered the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park has been removed by an unknown person.
-
Gubernatorial Candidates Weigh in on Confederate Monument Debate
Candidates for Virginia governor are weighing in on what to do with the state's numerous Confederate monuments.
-