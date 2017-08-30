Updated: Jury Awards $1.75M to Estate of Woman Raped by Former Nursing Assistant

The estate of a woman who was sexually assaulted while living at an Albemarle County senior living community will receive more than a million dollars.

An Albemarle Circuit Court jury decided on Tuesday, August 29, that Our Lady of Peace and former nursing assistant 67-year-old Martin Matthews Martin would pay $1.75 million in damages to the estate of Gertrude Austin.

Austin’s estate was originally seeking roughly $2.3 million in damages.

One attorney in Charlottesville said other senior living facilities should take notice of this verdict.

"I think they should pay attention to this. This is a very significant verdict. It will permit advocates like myself and others to say 'we have the ability now and the precedent to hold you accountable for the actions of your employees,'" said elder care attorney Doris Gelbman.

The plaintiff's argument during the five-day trial was that the facility owners needed to take responsibility for Martin sexual assaulting Austin. That argument included Our Lady Peace engaging in improper employee training, failing to protect residents and hiring Martin in the first place.

"The allegations are Our Lady of Peace had a responsibility for the actions of their employees including the person that committed the assault. That's what this case is about," Gelbman said.

In a statement to NBC29, Our Lady of Peace said:

Our Lady of Peace values the safety and welfare of all residents who are placed in the care of the community; and, we certainly regret the incident that occurred to our resident in August 2013. Our Lady of Peace remains vigilant in providing a healthy, supportive and protective environment for all residents. While this case remains in continued litigation, we decline further comment.

Martin is currently serving a 22 year prison sentence for raping Austin, then an 85-year-old incapacitated resident at the facility. Police arrested Martin after they were called to investigate a sexual assault on August 17, 2013.

According to her obituary, Austin passed away on October 13, 2013.

The prosecution told the court that Martin admitted to police he took advantage of the patient. Martin said he was stressed out because he did not have enough help that day.

Martin entered an Alford plea on March 19, 2014, meaning he did not admit guilt but was sentenced as if he had pleaded guilty. He was sentenced on January 6, 2015.

“When bad things happen in your building, you, owner of long-term care facility are going to be held responsible for thing and it will cost you where you care about it most; in your pocket," said Gelbman.

Our Lady Peace has 45 days to appeal the jury’s decision.

The plaintiff's attorney denied a request for comment because the case is still pending.