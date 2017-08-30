Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police News Release:

Virginia State Police Trooper T.L. Johnson is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Aug. 29, 2017, at 7:40 p.m., on Route 11 at Route 697.

A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling along Route 11 when the driver lost control. The pickup first struck a mailbox, utility pole and two highway signs, and then ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree.



The driver, Rodney B. Perry, 52, of Staunton, VA, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.



The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.