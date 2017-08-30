Charlottesville City Council Holds Another Closed Session

Charlottesville City Council is preparing for another closed door meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Councilors are expected to gather inside a City Hall conference room around 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, to "discuss the performance and discipline of an elected official."

Details over what City Council will discuss have been scarce, though sources told NBC29 that Mayor Mike Signer will be the "elected official" at the center of the meeting.

Signer has come under fire recently for his handling of the events in the wake of the violent demonstration and protests that occurred on August 12: making “major” announcements, including a statement on his Facebook that appears to place much of the blame on City Manager Maurice Rice and Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas.

Councilor spent more than two hours behind closed doors Thursday, August 24, hashing over what happened in connection to the Unite the Right rally, and who should be held accountable for what went wrong. Mayor Signer and Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy later stressed to reporters that nobody was being fired.

Some councilors said they were not prepared for the chaos that happened that Saturday, and that no single person is to blame.

According to city code, Charlottesville City Council can fine the mayor $300 for disorderly conduct or expel him - by a two-thirds vote-- for malfeasance or misfeasance in office.

Sources believe it is unlikely councilors will use that authority. Instead, the hope is that everyone will emerge from the meeting a unified group.

