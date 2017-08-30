Free Community Information Sessions in September for Prospective PVCC Students

Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:



(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College will host “Getting Started” information sessions in September for prospective students.



Information sessions are presented by PVCC Outreach Manager Denise McClanahan will introduce PVCC’s degree and certificate programs, as well as provide information about placement tests, student services and other resources to help students get started at PVCC.



The sessions are free and are open to the public and no advance registration is required. Sessions are available at the following locations in September:



Albemarle County

Monday, September 18, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Crozet Library, 2020 Library Avenue, Crozet



Fluvanna County

Thursday, September 7, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fluvanna County Library, 214 Commons Blvd., Palmyra



Greene County

Thursday, September 14, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Greene County Library, 222 Main Street, Stanardsville



Louisa County

Tuesday, September 26, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisa County Library, 881 Davis Hwy, Mineral



Nelson County

Monday, September 11, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nelson Memorial Library, 8521 Thomas Nelson Highway, Lovingston



Representatives from PVCC will also be hosting an information table at the following community events:



11th Annual Heritage Harvest Festival

Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monticello, 931 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville



2017 Charlottesville and Central Virginia Veteran and Community Job Fair

Wednesday, September 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carver Recreation Center, 233 Fourth Street NW, Charlottesville



C’ville Sabroso Cultural Fair

Saturday, September 16, noon until 6 p.m.

IX Art Park, 522 Second Street SE, Charlottesville.



For the most up-to-date list of upcoming sessions, visit www.pvcc.edu/outreach or call 434.961.5275.