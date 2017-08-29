City Council Candidates Weigh In on Statues Debate

Crews again put a tarp over the Lee statue in Emancipation Park

The men and women hoping to become Charlottesville's next councilors are weighing in, on the controversy surrounding the Aug. 12 rally and the city's Confederate statues.

They have different stances but one strong message; trust and transparency needs to be fixed between City Council and the community.

“I can't afford to see Charlottesville destroyed,” Kenny Jackson said.

Jackson, an independent, says the controversy surrounding the Confederate statues needs to stop.

"The statue needs to be left alone. It never should have been an issue in the first place," Jackson said.

Not all of the independent candidates agree.

"There has been too much ugliness and hatred that have poured out of it," Nikuyah Walker said.

Walker says the statues need to go, and Charlottesville should reconcile its past.

"Transparency. We definitely have a lack of transparency as a whole and we're not very good at assessing ourselves,” Walker said.

Democratic candidate Heather Hill says if she were on Council she would have voted "no" to removing the statues back in February. With what she knows now, her answer has changed.

"We still have to go through the legal steps to do it, to pursue this - which is unfortunate because it could take some time,” Hill said.

Hill wants Charlottesville to heal.

"We have to come together on ways that we can bridge that gap between today and when ultimately those statues can go down," Hill said.

Candidates agree the trust between Charlottesville and City Council needs to mend.

"We don't all know. We don't know the full picture here and they are privy to information that we are not and I just hope they can rebuild trust within themselves," Democrat Amy Laufer said.

Laufer and the others hope Charlottesville can learn from all that has happened in 2017.

"We are a loving community. We're going to take care of each other and we will rebuild these relationships to move forward," Laufer said.

NBC29 reached out to the other three independent candidates Paul Long, John Hall, and Cassie Clawson who have yet to comment.

Two City Council seats are up for grabs in the election on Nov. 7.