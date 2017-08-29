21 Virginia Tech Set for Showdown with #22 WVU for Black Diamond Trophy

The Black Diamond Trophy goes to the winner of the VT/WVU game

The 21st ranked Virginia Tech football team will kick off the season Sunday at FedEx Field facing 22nd ranked West Virginia.

Virginia Tech is a 4-point favorite. It'll be the first time these two former Big East conference rivals have played each other in 12 years. Many of the Tech players were in elementary school back then.

VT quarterback Josh Jackson says, "I didn't know much about it (the rivalry) but now being here I've learned a lot and there's kind of a feel for it that this is going to be a pretty big rivalry game and that the fans of the teams don't like each other."

VT cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell says, "It was always a tough fight and the team that came out on top was going to be in contention for the championship in the Big East."

VT defensive coordinator Bud Foster says, "I think the last 33 times we've played, they've won 17 and we've won 16. There's a line drawn in the sand so to speak or in the dirt when it comes to playing these guys particularly from the fan base."

VT senior wide receiver Cam Phillips says, "Still approaching it like we have a job to do, but just understanding that there might be a little more at stake as far as a pride thing with them being a neighboring state and there being a trophy involved."

The Hokies have won seven of the last 10 meetings against West Virginia. Tech won the last meeting in 2005 34-17 in Morgantown.