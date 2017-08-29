Covenant's Jonas Sanker is Falcon Club Player of the Week

Covenant school freshman running back Jonas Sanker is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

He rushed for 241 yards Saturday in Covenant's 44-0 win over Greenbrier Christian.

Sanker scored three touchdowns and also had two interceptions on defense in the Eagles big win.

He gets the first player of the week award this season.

"It's special, I've never had something like this before," says Sanker, "Hopefully it continues throughout the year where more players on the team can get something like this, not just me. Play calling, good execution, everybody did their jobs and it led up to big plays like that."

Covenant head coach Seth Wilson says, "There were so many really good blocks downfield, guys scrambling around trying to help him out, trying to get a good block on a corner, trying to get a good block on a safety. I've know that this is what he's capable of week in and week out."

Covenant plays host to Christ Church Friday at 4:30pm.