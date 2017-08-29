Virginia Film Festival Celebrates 30 Years with Guest Filmmaker Spike Lee

One of the largest cultural festivals in central Virginia is gearing up for another great event.

This year the Virginia Film Festival will be celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The four-day event in November will screen over 150 films at nine different venues across the community and at the University of Virginia.

The festival is known for bringing together the best in cinema annually, and this year's no exception.

“We're really excited to announce this evening that renowned filmmaker and artist Spike Lee will be joining this festival this year as part of a larger program with James Madison's Montpelier that explores the living legacies of slavery,” said Jody Kielbasa, director of the Virginia Film Festival.

Spike Lee will screen two documentaries at the festival.

One is Lee's 1997 documentary "4 Little Girls," which tells the story of a racial terrorist bombing of an African American church during the Civil Rights Movement. He will also screen his new documentary, "I Can't Breathe."

The Virginia Film Festival will take place November 9-12.