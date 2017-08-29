Charlottesville Installing New Software System to Improve Online Payments

Charlottesville taxpayers will soon be able to pay more bills online.

The city’s Commissioner of the Revenue's Office and the Treasurer's Office were closed Tuesday, August 29, so that new software could be installed.

Staff had been working with several different tax systems for more than 20 years.

The new software brings everything together into one system and connects accounts.

“Mostly it's to create some efficiencies for us, do things a little bit smoother. The communication back and forth between my office and the treasurer's office because we're all working in one system now should create some efficiencies for us,” said Charlottesville Commissioner of Revenue Todd Divers.

The commissioner's office handles more than $100 million worth of revenue.

Charlottesville plans to expand online bill payment within the next year to accept business licensing fees and meals and occupancy taxes.

Charlottesville's Commissioner of the Revenue's Office and the Treasurer's Office will reopen Wednesday, August 30.