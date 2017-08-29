March to Confront White Supremacy Heads to Ruckersville

Despite the rain, marchers are continuing their 10-day trek to Washington, DC.

The Cville2DC March started at Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park on Monday, August 28. It is part of the national March to Confront White Supremacy effort.

Participants plan to walk a total of 14 miles Tuesday, August 29, to Ruckersville.

“I'm here on this march because white supremacy affects me directly as an undocumented woman of color. And it's also like, if there's an attack on one of us, there's an attack on all of us, and we won't get liberation for all until we together stand up against white supremacy,” said United We Dream organizer Amber Pinto.

They said the rain will not stop their efforts.

“It's just the joy of being out here marching. Everyone is in concert and solidarity, singing songs of the movement. We're having fun despite the rain to let folks know that we care about this subject and that nothing can stop us,” said marcher Cassius Rudolph.

Organizers said people are welcomed to join them along the route.

They will complete the 116-mile journey on Wednesday, September 6.