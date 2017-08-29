March to Confront White Supremacy Heads to Ruckersville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Despite the rain, marchers are continuing their 10-day trek to Washington, DC.
The Cville2DC March started at Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park on Monday, August 28. It is part of the national March to Confront White Supremacy effort.
Participants plan to walk a total of 14 miles Tuesday, August 29, to Ruckersville.
“I'm here on this march because white supremacy affects me directly as an undocumented woman of color. And it's also like, if there's an attack on one of us, there's an attack on all of us, and we won't get liberation for all until we together stand up against white supremacy,” said United We Dream organizer Amber Pinto.
They said the rain will not stop their efforts.
“It's just the joy of being out here marching. Everyone is in concert and solidarity, singing songs of the movement. We're having fun despite the rain to let folks know that we care about this subject and that nothing can stop us,” said marcher Cassius Rudolph.
Organizers said people are welcomed to join them along the route.
They will complete the 116-mile journey on Wednesday, September 6.
08/29/2017 Release from Cville2DC:
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Yesterday, more than 200 leaders and clergy in Charlottesville, Va. united to begin a ten-day march from Emancipation Park in Charlottesville to Washington, D.C. in response to the white supremacist violence that unfolded on August 12, and the president and other officials’ refusal to confront and condemn white supremacy in America.
As of Tuesday, August 29, more than 1,800 people have signed on in support and more than 680 marchers are registered to trek, with 85 people who have made the commitment to march the entire ten days.
While the march is in response to the violence that occurred on August 12, when hundreds of white nationalists and neo-Nazis came to Charlottesville to with hateful rhetoric and violence that left one person dead, organizers emphasize that was not an isolated event.
“Our liberation is the antidote to their oppression and our love the antidote to their hatred. In the coming days, Trump may kill the DACA program — which protects close to a million undocumented youth from deportation,” said Cristina Jiménez of United We Dream. “This move has been the dream of white supremacists for over five years — to create vulnerability for nearly a million people of color and then unleash agents to track us down, lock us into detention camps and disappear us from the country. Whether immigrants, Black people, Muslims, LGBTQ people or members of the Jewish tradition, the white supremacists cannot tolerate our liberation and our freedom. We’re marching to defeat white supremacists and to build a society where every one of us can be safe and thrive.”
Together, the marchers are demanding the country reckon with its long history of white supremacy and that U.S. leadership side with those who will no longer abide it — participants are calling for the removal of officials, including President Trump, who enable white supremacists and are instrumental in the policies that embolden and protect them. Even more, the group is fighting to create an America that has reconciled with its history of racism, where the promise of democracy can finally be made real.
Marchers will end their ten-day trek on Wednesday, September 6, stopping at various spots along the route, including Confederate monuments. Supporters and those interested in following the march will be able to receive up-to-date information by visiting the website, www.cville2dc.us.
National Organizations that have expressed support for the march include the Women’s March, Color of Change, PICO, If Not Now, United We Dream, Working Families Party, Center for Popular Democracy, The People’s Consortium for Human and Civil Rights, Inc. and more.