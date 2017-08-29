UVA Women's Soccer Players Laurel Ivory & Taylor Ziemer earn ACC Weekly Honors

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Freshman goalkeeper Laurel Ivory (Surfside, Fla.) and sophomore forward Taylor Ziemer (Santa Rosa, Calif.) were honored by the ACC this week as the pair picked up weekly honors from the league office.



Ivory was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week, while Ziemer was named the ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after helping lead the Cavaliers to an overtime win at No. 2 West Virginia and a shutout of Liberty.



It is the first weekly honor from the ACC for both players.



Ziemer scored one of the Cavaliers’ two goals in the match at No. 2 West Virginia on the way to the overtime victory before notching the assist on the game-winning goal in Sunday’s home opener against Liberty.



Ivory posted three saves in the win over the Mountaineers, including a big save off a free kick in the first overtime period, keeping the Cavaliers alive in the sudden-death period until Virginia could get the golden goal. She then turned in her second clean sheet of the season in Sunday’s win over Liberty.



Virginia will return to action on Thursday (Aug. 31) at 8 p.m., hosting Wisconsin as part of a doubleheader with the No. 12 Virginia men’s soccer team.