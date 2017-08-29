Quantcast

Missing 2-Year-Old Buckingham County Boy Found Safe

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Jennifer Walker
Connect

A missing 2-year-old Buckingham County boy has been located. 

Tuesday morning the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office announced  there is an active search for a missing 2-year-old white male. The boy was last seen at 5600 Deer Run Road.  He was described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, wearing yellow boots, a camouflage jacket, and a red hat with a tractor on it.

Tuesday afternoon the county's emergency manager confirmed that the missing boy was located after being gone a little over two hours. 

Emergency authorities say the child had no injuries when he was found, just a few scratches. 

Volunteers from Buckingham County Fire and Rescue, the Farmville Fire Department, and Prince Edward Fire and Rescue were all involved in the search. 