City Leaders Form Economic Recovery Team Following Unite the Right Rally

Business and city leaders in Charlottesville are beginning the work to change the city's image in the wake of violence from the Unite the Right rally.

They are expecting to kick off a campaign to help businesses in the area recover.

The newly formed Economic Recovery Team met at the Old Metropolitan Hall on the Downtown Mall on August 29. They discussed ways to help businesses throughout the city recover from losses of customers and tourists canceling trips in response to the Unite the Right rally and violence.

The group includes about 20 business leaders and city officials.

Mayor Mike Signer and vice mayor Wes Bellamy delivered a message of unity from city government despite the recent back and forth between the mayor and city manager.

This group is launching the Charlottesville Stand for Love Campaign to show the world a different image of the city than what they've seen from August 12.

That will involve a marketing campaign from state tourism officials and a social media hashtag which will be #standforlove.

This meeting also involved some tough talk from African American business leaders who want to make sure the message is inclusive and authentic.

