Man Wanted in Connection to Market Street Beating Arrested

One of the men wanted in connection with the beating of Deandre Harris at the Market Street Parking Garage is now behind bars.
Police arrested 33-year-old Alex Michael Ramos of Marietta, Georgia on August 29.
Police say Ramos, along with 18-year-old Daniel Borden, assaulted Harris during the Unite the Right rally earlier in August.
Borden was arrested in Cincinnati on August 25.
Ramos waved extradition the morning of August 29 and will be brought back to Virginia to face malicious wounding charges.
It is unclear when Ramos will be moved to Virginia.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
On August 24, 2017 our Criminal Investigations Division charged Daniel Patrick Borden, 18, with Malicious Wounding in violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-51. Daniel Patrick Borden was arrested on Friday, August 25, 2017 and is currently in the custody of the Hamilton County Criminal Justice Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Charlottesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division also charged Alex Michael Ramos, 33, with Malicious Wounding in violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-51. Alex Michael Ramos is currently wanted by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Both charges are in relation to an Aggravated Assault that occurred on August 12, 2017 in the 500 block of East Market Street located in the City of Charlottesville.
UPDATE: Alex Michael Ramos was arrested on Monday, August 28, 2017 and is currently in the custody of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Forsyth, Georgia.
On August 24, 2017 our Criminal Investigations Division charged Richard Wilson Preston, 52, with Discharging a Firearm Within 1000 Feet of a School in violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-280. This is in relation to a shots fired incident on August 12, 2017 in the 100 block of West Market Street located in the City of Charlottesville. Richard Wilson Preston was arrested on Saturday, August 26, 2017 and is currently in the custody of the Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson, Maryland.
These incidents are ongoing criminal investigations.
Charlottesville Detectives continue to investigate the vehicle attack that occurred on August 12, 2017, in the 100 block of 4th Street Southeast. To date, James Alex Fields, Jr. has been charged with second degree murder, five counts of malicious wounding, three counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and one count of felony hit and run in relation to the incident. At this time, our Detectives have identified 35 victims and have reached out to each of them.
We are still awaiting a response from several victims. This is an ongoing investigation, with multiple victims, witnesses, and items of evidence. There is potential for additional charges as the investigation progresses.
Any information relevant to any investigation of the events of August 12, 2017 can be sent by email to our department at cvillerally@charlottesville.org