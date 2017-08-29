Man Wanted in Connection to Market Street Beating Arrested

One of the men wanted in connection with the beating of Deandre Harris at the Market Street Parking Garage is now behind bars.

Police arrested 33-year-old Alex Michael Ramos of Marietta, Georgia on August 29.

Police say Ramos, along with 18-year-old Daniel Borden, assaulted Harris during the Unite the Right rally earlier in August.

Borden was arrested in Cincinnati on August 25.

Ramos waved extradition the morning of August 29 and will be brought back to Virginia to face malicious wounding charges.

It is unclear when Ramos will be moved to Virginia.