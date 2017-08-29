VSP Charge Son of Former Augusta County Sheriff Fisher with Larceny

Virginia State Police now confirm they have charged the son of a former Augusta County sheriff in connection to missing property from the office's evidence room.

Twenty-seven-year-old Alexander H. Fisher was arrested on Monday, August 21, and charged with one felony count of grand larceny and one felony count of larceny with the intent to sell or distribute stolen property.

He is the son of former Augusta County Sheriff Randy Fisher, who has not been charged.

Virginia State Police began investigating the sheriff's office on May 11, 2016, after the disappearance of $3,849 from the department's evidence room on September 23, 2015.

According to State Police, one of the charges stem from a firearm that had been seized as part of an investigation conducted by the sheriff's office.

Then-Sheriff Fisher voluntarily removed his office from the state's accreditation program on July 20, 2015. He released a statement at the time, which said in part, "I have too much respect for the integrity of the program and what it means to agencies that are accredited to allow my agency to be a distraction to the commission while I believe there has been no criminal violation committed, regarding the disappearance of money from the sheriffs office evidence room."

Alexander Fisher was taken into custody without incident.

Randy Fisher retired from the sheriff's office more than a year ago.