Land Use Revalidation Deadline Friday, Sept. 1

08/29/2017 Albemarle County Press Release:

Applications submitted between Sept. 2 - Dec. 5 are subject to a late fee of $125 per parcel.

Land Use Assessments must be revalidated every two years. Land Use Revalidation applications were mailed beginning July 12, 2017. To avoid a late penalty, completed forms must be returned to the County Assessor’s Office along with any required supporting documentation by September 1, 2017. Revalidation applications submitted between September 2, 2017 and December 5, 2017 will require a late filing fee of $125.00 per parcel.

Property owners who have parcels in land use are responsible for providing all required information. Applications cannot be accepted after the late filing deadline of December 5, 2017. Incomplete applications will not be accepted. Property owners who fail to refile for revalidation will have their property removed from the land use program for 2018.

If you own property currently in land use, please send in your completed forms or contact the County Assessor’s Office immediately. If you have any questions regarding the revalidation application process, please call 434-296-5856 or visit the County Assessor’s Office at 401 McIntire Rd, Charlottesville, Room 243. For more information, including blank application forms, visit www.albemarle.org/assessor.