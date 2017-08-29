Staunton Economic Development Launches New Website

Staunton Economic Development Launches New WebsitePosted: Updated:
08/28/2017 Release from Staunton:
AUGUST 28, 2017 - Staunton’s Economic Development Department has officially launched its new website, www.stauntonbusiness.com, incorporating a fresh look, improved navigation, additional data and information, and interactive tools.
Developed in partnership with the online government experts at Vision Internet, the site is designed to put key information at the fingertips of developers and current and prospective businesses around the globe.
“Our website is often the first impression many people have of our city and the potential business opportunities here,” said Billy Vaughn, director of economic and community development for the city of Staunton. “It’s important that we offer a more comprehensive selection of information about sites and buildings as well as data about our community, quality of life, workforce and business resources for prospective businesses. This new website allows us to make all of that information more accessible and easy to navigate, which can play a vital role in enhancing the city’s development and growth.”
Key information on the new website can be accessed directly from a dynamic homepage that includes featured icons near the top that take visitors directly to the information they most frequently seek. On the new site, visitors will find:
- A comprehensive community profile of the metro area, quality of life information and market data
- Interactive demographic data about the Staunton-Waynesboro metro area’s labor force and population and the income and spending habits and educational attainment of the population
- Information about business resources, including training opportunities, site location and relocation and expansion services, small business solutions and partner organizations that support the local business community
- A newsroom with economic development announcements, including an e-Notification sign-up option that allows one to receive economic development news via email
- Success stories from area corporations and organizations that are thriving in Staunton
- A comprehensive listing of major employers in the metro area