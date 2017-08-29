Staunton Economic Development Launches New Website

08/28/2017 Release from Staunton:



AUGUST 28, 2017 - Staunton’s Economic Development Department has officially launched its new website, www.stauntonbusiness.com, incorporating a fresh look, improved navigation, additional data and information, and interactive tools.



Developed in partnership with the online government experts at Vision Internet, the site is designed to put key information at the fingertips of developers and current and prospective businesses around the globe.



“Our website is often the first impression many people have of our city and the potential business opportunities here,” said Billy Vaughn, director of economic and community development for the city of Staunton. “It’s important that we offer a more comprehensive selection of information about sites and buildings as well as data about our community, quality of life, workforce and business resources for prospective businesses. This new website allows us to make all of that information more accessible and easy to navigate, which can play a vital role in enhancing the city’s development and growth.”



Key information on the new website can be accessed directly from a dynamic homepage that includes featured icons near the top that take visitors directly to the information they most frequently seek. On the new site, visitors will find: