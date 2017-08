Tony Bennett and the University of Virginia basketball team got a verbal commitment Monday night from Australia's Kody Stattmann.

Stattmann is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard. He announced his commitment via twitter.

Stattmann averaged 25 points per game for the Under-17 Australian National Team.

He also had interest from Missouri, Stanford and St. Mary's.

Stattmann is the first player to commit to UVa for the 2018-19 class.