Groups Hope to Reinvent Ruckersville, Making it a Destination

Residents in Greene County are working to make Ruckersville a desirable destination to enjoy local businesses.

The county is bringing businesses and people who live in Ruckersville together to develop a vision for the community's future.

Eric Bein opened "Jack's Shop Kitchen" on the corner of Routes 29 and 33 during the summer of 2016. He prepares a menu of meals made with ingredients from his farm six miles up the road from Ruckersville.

“We saw in the beginning kind of a lot of potential for growth in the area, some need for higher end amenities,” said Bein.

Drivers traveling along Route 29 tend to continue en route to cities like Charlottesville or Washington D.C.

“We would like to be a reason why they slow down,” said Bein.

The county is working with regional planners to create a master plan that would make the area more inviting to people passing through.

“Right now, many people drive through Ruckersville and they refer to it as ‘oh the Burger King or oh the flea market’. How do we make Ruckersville feel more of a sense of community?” said Greene County Economic Development Director Alan Yost.

The plan is expected to look at things like traffic congestion, streetscape design, and future land development.

“We're looking forward to spurring economic growth and the desire for residents to want to live here and to really, truly feeling a sense of community here in Ruckersville,” said Yost.

Bein is already looking to expand and believes this master plan will create a place more people want to stop and stay.

“Charlottesville has a lot of great things going on, but I don't think there's any reason why that can't grow north into Greene County for us,” said Bein.

Residents and business owners hope a steering committee will kick start the process. The steering committee will meet for the first time Friday, September 8, 10 a.m. at Blue Ridge Café. There is also a public hearing scheduled for October 3, 6:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express.

The master plan will include an online survey for business owners and people who live in Ruckersville.