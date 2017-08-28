Crews Cleaning Up After LOCKN' Festival

Cleaning up after the LOCKN' Festival in Nelson County

One of central Virginia's biggest music festivals is still reelin’ and rockin’, with its cleanup effort that is.

The LOCKN’ Festival in Nelson County draws in thousands of people for the multiday event, but it only takes a couple of days to return the park back to normal.

“Four days, 20,000 people were enjoying music and lifestyle and community here at the LOCKN’ Festival,” said festival spokesperson Stacie Griffin.

After all the moving and grooving, there's an army of people working to clean up the festival grounds.

“Every night there's a full team that goes out and sweeps the show field, has it clean and fresh the next day,” Griffin said. “I sort of equate it to a chef. A chef sort of cleans as they go along. That’s what we do.”

“We try to maintain order between recycle and garbage, and some of it is compose,” said Albert Reberio, supervisor with Venue Smart.

People attending the festival also lend a hand: “So we give each one of them a trash bag every day. They get one bag for recycling, they get one bag for their trash waste,” Griffin explained.

“When we're out there passing them out, we're like ‘hey thanks for the recycling.’ They appreciate us, it's more than anything, which is kind of cool because you know you can’t really get that from everybody,” said Reberio.

LOCKN’ Festival has also created a partnership with Nelson County Recycling: “We bring a lot of the clean recyclable materials, whether it's cans, cardboard, paper. And it goes right here in Nelson County,” Grifftin said.

Griffin said some of that recycling material is used as art during the festival, but most importantly, not much is left behind for cleanup crews.

“If you came back here, I say by Wednesday or Thursday, you've never even know we were here,” she said.

Festival crews work day and night shifts to make sure the grounds were clean every day.

LOCKN’ Festival staff said all trash and recyclable material should be cleanup by late Monday, August 28.