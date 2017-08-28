I-81 Southbound Right Lane Closed in Harrisonburg for Emergency Bridge Work

Virginia Department of Transportation News Release:

STAUNTON – The Virginia Department of Transportation is closing the right through-lane of southbound Interstate 81 in the city of Harrisonburg for emergency bridge-deck repairs at mile marker 247.7. This is the southbound bridge over Country Club Road. The right lane closure on southbound I-81 should be in place by 3:30 p.m. today (Monday, August 28).



The off-ramp at exit 247B will remain open, but flagger traffic control is possible on Country Club Road.

Southbound I-81 drivers should expect delays as a result of the right lane closure, which is expected to remain through Tuesday morning.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

