'Hoos Hope Early Home Games Lead to Fast Start

Bronco Mendenhall is now in his second season as head coach at UVa

The Virginia football team will begin its second season under head coach Bronco Mendenhall Saturday.

UVa hosts FCS foe William & Mary at Scott Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kick off.

The team captains are senior quarterback Kurt Benkert, safety Quin Blanding and linebacker Micah Kiser.

Mendenhall says the team will select a fourth captain each week, based on performance.

Virginia lost its season opener to FCS opponent Richmond last year, but Mendenhall and the Cavalier players say they are better prepared entering the 2017 season.

"I just have a clearer reference point of where our program is, what it needs to move forward, and where we're going," says Mendenhall.

"We're light-years ahead of where we were at the beginning of last season," says senior wide receiver Andre Levrone. "I like the way that our offense is meshing way better."

"We're a lot stronger," says junior safety Juan Thornhill. "We look like a completely different football team. We know our assignments. We look like we're playing a lot faster."

"You see a lot of lineman's sizes are a lot bigger on the depth chart than they were a year ago," says senior quarterback Kurt Benkert. "That's real. Its not inflated."

While the 'Hoos are looking bigger, they're hoping their play can make the crowds in Scott Stadium bigger.

Virginia's first three games of the season are at home.

The Cavaliers say that gives them a great opportunity to start fast.

"Hopefully, we do come out and excel offensively and defensively this Saturday," says Levrone.

"We want to see everything come to fruition on Saturday," says Benkert. Everything we've put in, all the hard work and the extra hours. I think that would be good for our team - and to really gain momentum and get the crowd and the people of Charlottesville behind us."

Senior quarterback Kurt Benkert is playing behind an offensive line that features five new starters in week one.

"I'm not concerned about it," says Benkert. "I think whoever they put in front of me is going to do a really good job."

"I think we're deeper at offensive line than we were a year ago," says Mendenhall. "What that performance is going to look like yet, we don't know - sometimes the lenses we see things through are practice lenses and game lenses are different."

So what can the Wahoo faithful expect to see, once they put those game lenses on?

"You can expect us to win games," says Benkert. "I'll just leave it at that because we have our own expectations in the locker room. For the outside, expect us to win games."