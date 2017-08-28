Deandre Harris Expected to File Lawsuit for Attack at Unite the Right Rally

A man who was assaulted during the Unite the Right rally earlier in August is preparing to take legal action against those who attacked him.

Deandre Harris is filing a civil personal injury lawsuit against his attackers.

According to Harris' lawyer, the assault occurred when Harris and his friends were in the midst of an argument with protestors at the rally.

Harris’ attorney says Harris is still recovering from the incident.

"He doesn't like going into public places. He tried his hand at going to purchase a pair of shoes at the mall and got really anxious and had to leave and is just having a real difficult time adjusting to ordinary life," said Lee Merritt, Harris’ attorney.

Police charged two men involved in the incident with malicious wounding.

Harris's attorney plans to file the lawsuit within the next two weeks.