Greene County Sheriff's Office Collects Donations for Hurricane Harvey Victims

This trailer will be driven to Houston once it's filled up with donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey

A central Virginia community is stepping up to help Texans hit hard by the flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is collecting donations in a trailer outside the office in Stanardsville.

People can drop off hygiene items, diapers, canned food, bottled water, and sanitary supplies for the victims of the disastrous flooding in Houston.

“It's devastating,” said Steve Smith, Greene County sheriff. “It's hard to imagine what they're going through. They've had a rough couple of days, and us doing this hopefully will bring a little bit of relief to somebody's life. We just pray for them and hope the good lord gets them through.”

The sheriff's office hopes to fill up the trailer in the next few days to drive down to Texas.

Sheriff Smith says his crew can make additional trips if the community donates more supplies than the trailer can hold.

For more information, contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 10005 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville, VA 22973 or call the non-emergency number at (434) 985-2222.