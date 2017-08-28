VDOT: Expect Delays at Intersection of Route 29, Route 607 in Ruckersville

08/28/2017 Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:



CULPEPER - Virginia Department of Transportation contractor Fielder’s Choice Enterprises Inc. of Charlottesville continues work to improve the intersection of Route 29 and Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) in Greene County.



This week, one lane in each direction of Route 29 will be closed during these hours:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday

8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday

8 p.m. Monday, September 4 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 5

Inclement weather may postpone work; changes to the lane closure schedule will be announced. No work will occur over Labor Day weekend.



Route 29 left-turn lane closures may occur on September 5 and September 6.



The intersection project, which began in February, adds turn lanes on Route 607 for better traffic operations and reduced backups. Its completion date is September 6.



Use VDOT’s 511 Virginia system for updates and real-time traffic information. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.