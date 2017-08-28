Red Cross Members from Virginia Helping Hurricane-Hit Texas

American Red Cross: Virginia Region members are lending a hand to hurricane-hit Texas.

Members usually deploy in teams of two, taking down different kinds of meals and supplies to a variety of areas. Forty Red Cross members from central Virginia are already helping Texans dealing with Hurricane Harvey.

They are assisting fellow volunteers and staff, as well as aiding victims who are currently stranded, or those who don't have anywhere to go.

"We've got volunteers that are going out to help out in health services, in mental health, in sheltering, in public affairs, and logistics. You name it, we're going down there to help out,” said Viviana Cristian, disaster program manager at the Charlottesville Red Cross.

The organization says it is planning to send about 4,000 volunteers and staff from the central Virginia area by the end of this week.

The Charlotesville-area Red Cross chapter - located at 1105 Rose Hill Drive - is still looking for donations for their trips down to Texas: they're asking for cash, food, and blankets. They are asking for people to not donate clothing.

Call 1-800-REDCROSS, text HARVEY to 90999, or click here to learn more about volunteering with the American Red Cross. Information on how to make donations can be found here.