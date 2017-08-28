Albemarle County Hosting Multiple Input Sessions

Albemarle County Press Release:

Albemarle County is currently evaluating its zoning ordinance as it relates to Residential Transient Occupancy, more commonly known as Accessory Tourist Lodging, Bed and Breakfasts, AirBnB, Homestay, or Short-term Rentals. As part of this process, the County is seeking input from residents, businesses, and property owners. Throughout September there will be many opportunities to give feedback.



Existing hosts and operators of home-based transient lodging are specifically invited to a Stakeholder Roundtable at the County Office Building - Room 241, 401 McIntire Road, Charlottesville on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 6:30 PM.



Residents who are not currently operators of home-based transient lodging are invited to provide input at one of the opportunities listed below locations during September. If you live in the development area of the County, you are encouraged to attend the Community Advisory Committee meeting closest to you. The same material will be provided at each of these meetings.

Rural Area Opportunities:

White Hall Ruritan Club, Crozet

September 11, 2017 at 6:30 PM



Stony Point Elementary, Keswick

September 12, 2017 at 6:30 PM



Red Hill Elementary, North Garden

September 14, 2017 at 6:30 PM

Development Area Opportunities:

Places29 - Hydraulic Community Advisory Committee

September 18, 2017 at 5:30 PM

Village of Rivanna Community Advisory Committee

September 18, 2017 at 7:15 PM

Crozet Community Advisory Committee

September 20, 2017 at 7:00 PM

Places29 - North Community Advisory Committee

September 21, 2017 at 6:00 PM

5th & Avon Community Advisory Committee

September 21, 2017 at 7:00 PM

Pantops Community Advisory Committee

September 25, 2017 at 6:15 PM

Places29 - Rio Community Advisory Committee

September 28, 2017 at 6:30 PM

On May 3, 2017, the Board of Supervisors held a work session to discuss transient lodging issues related to taxation, zoning regulations, compliance issues, and a new state code provision that allows localities to establish a registry for short-term rentals. Then, on June 14, 2017, a public hearing and Board action took place, which updated the transient occupancy tax and BPOL sections of the County Code as they relate to short-term rentals.

Now the Board is considering possible changes to zoning regulations relative to Accessory Tourist Lodging and Bed and Breakfast and are eager to hear from interested citizens and community stakeholders. Click here for more information.

This process works best when we have many diverse voices join the conversation. We hope to see you at one of the meetings listed above.