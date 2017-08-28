Virginia Military and Veteran Legal Resource Guide Now Available

08/28/2017 Release from Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General:



RICHMOND (August 28, 2017) - Attorney General Mark R. Herring's newly launched Virginia Military and Veteran Legal Resource Guide is now available at all Department of Veterans Services offices across the commonwealth.



The guide is a new tool to help Virginia service members, military families, and veterans utilize the unique legal protections, rights, and resources available to them under the law. Volunteer attorneys from the Office of Attorney General spent more than a year developing the new guide, which is available at www.VaMilGuide.com.



"The Virginia Military and Veteran Legal Resource guide helps service members, military families, and veterans understand the many unique rights and protections afforded to them by state and federal law, and connects them with resources that can assist them when they have legal needs," said Attorney General Mark Herring. "The Department of Veterans Services provides invaluable support to our veterans across the commonwealth, and I'm glad our guides will be available at all DVS offices to make them more accessible for those in need."



"The Virginia Military and Veteran Legal Resource Guide complements the DVS Virginia Veteran Resource Guide by focusing on the unique legal needs of veterans and military service members in Virginia," said Thomas Herthel, benefits director for the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. "By rolling out this new tool, Virginia has once again demonstrated that it is the most veteran and military friendly state in the nation. DVS offers access to both of these important resources at www.dvs.virginia.gov."



The free 33-page guide covers areas of unique concern to active duty military, military families, and veterans, including:

Employment - Including the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), pension and deferred compensation payments during military leave, continuing healthcare, and leave for military spouses and other family members

Attorney General Herring has made the needs of Virginia service members, military families, and veterans a priority in his administration. In his first year he signed the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve statement and made the OAG a Virginia Values Veterans certified employer. In 2015, he and his team launched a series of quarterly pro bono legal clinics which have provided free estate planning services to nearly 200 veterans and family members during seven events around the state. The next is scheduled for October 25 in Lynchburg.



His reorganized Consumer Protection Section has also focused on the needs of veterans, winning nearly $100 million in debt relief for veterans, including $27.4 million for Virginia consumers, as part of a settlement with retailer USA Discounters. He partnered with the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the North Carolina Attorney General to bring legal action against Freedom Furniture, another retailer accused of deceptive and illegal business practices targeting military families and veterans.



The Virginia Military and Veteran Resource Guide was created using the expertise of in-house OAG attorneys, including Senior Assistant Attorney General Heather Hays Lockerman and Assistant Attorneys General James Flaherty, Anthony Bessette, Anna Birkenheier, Flora Hezel, Mark Kubiak, Elizabeth Myers, and Stephen Sovinsky.



The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) operates 28 benefit offices that assist military veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer's/memory care and short-term rehabilitative care for veterans; and three cemeteries that provide an honored final resting place for veterans and their families. DVS provides veterans and family members with direct linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The Department also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the commonwealth's monument to honor the memory and sacrifice of Virginia's men and women who served and fought to defend our way of life from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.