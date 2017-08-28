March to Confront White Supremacy Kicks Off in Emancipation Park

People began to march from Charlottesville to Washington, D.C. Monday in response to the chaos from the Unite the Right rally earlier this month.

The March to Confront White Supremacy is a national walk that kicked off in Emancipation Park Monday, Aug. 28. Organizers say the march is to fight white supremacist violence that has escalated in the past couple months.

Participants will walk a 116-mile journey over the next 10 days to the U.S. capital to protest in front of the White House.

"We need to work against the white supremacists in a number of ways,” said Mimi Arbeit, an organizer with Showing Up for Racial Justice. “This march is one way, and communities across the country can continue to organize locally following the blueprint of Charlottesville."

Over 1,000 people are showing interest over social media. Supporters say that in this social media age, a march is a powerful way to capture attention and get a message across to people all across the U.S.

"We're all in this together," said David Straughn, a member of Black Lives Matter Charlottesville. "If we don't support each other for this movement, then this movement can't go anywhere. It doesn't stop with Charlottesville. It only has to continue and get bigger."

The first portion of the march is Monday evening, where they will begin a 3.5-mile journey from Emancipation Park, and then an additional 14 miles to Ruckersville on Tuesday. The walkers will be breaking up the walk in groups with a goal to reach D.C. by next Wednesday, Sept. 6.