Hundreds to Walk From Charlottesville to D.C. in Response to Rally

Hundreds of people are preparing to march from Charlottesville to Washington, D.C. in response to the chaos from the Unite the Right rally earlier this month.

The March to Confront White Supremacy is a national walk that is kicking off in Emancipation Park Monday, Aug. 28.

Over 1,000 people are showing interest over social media.

Organizers say the march is to fight white supremacist violence that has escalated in the past couple months.

Participants will walk a 116-mile journey over the next 10 days to the U.S. capital to protest in front of the White House.

Supporters say multiple D.C. marches have gotten a large amount of national attention in 2017 and hope this one will also raise awareness.

"We need to work against the white supremacists in a number of ways,” said Mimi Arbeit, an organizer with Showing Up for Racial Justice. “This march is one way, and communities across the country can continue to organize locally following the blueprint of Charlottesville."

The first portion of the march is Monday evening, where they will begin a 3.5-mile journey from Emancipation Park, and then an additional 14 miles to Ruckersville on Tuesday.

Even if you're not marching, supporters are welcome to attend.