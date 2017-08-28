UVA Art Exhibit Sheds Light on Danger of Fishing Nets in Oceans

A new exhibit at the University of Virginia's Brown Library aims to raise awareness for a problem plaguing ocean ecosystems.

It features 18 sculptures made from discarded fishing nets retrieved from the ocean.

The nets are known as ghost nets, as they continue to catch and kill fish long after they were discarded.

The sculptures are made by Australian aboriginal artists and have been displayed around the world.

"The artists have been displaying all over the world, it just was at the United Nations in New York to increase awareness of this perhaps manageable problem as we address the issues that are facing the oceans,” said Stephen Macko, an environmental science professor at UVA.

The exhibit will be on display through the end of the year.