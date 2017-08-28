Letter Campaign Aims to Help Kids Heal Following Recent Charlottesville Events

While city officials continue to work on putting Charlottesville back together following the Unite the Right rally in Emancipation Park, some parents are trying to do the same in their own homes.

Some parents say their children have been left struggling to understand what happened and how they are viewed by the nation as part of the Charlottesville community.

Big Brothers & Big Sisters Clubs of Central Virginia is partnering with the PB&J Fund in downtown Charlottesville for an open house Monday. The goal is to invite the community to write letters as part of the Dear Young Person campaign.The organization is asking the community to help by writing letters of love and support to young people.

The campaign was launched two days after the events on the weekend of August 11 as a response to the people that came to the community spewing hate.

The organization's executive director, Athena Gould, says she wanted to target teens and children, because of some of the questions that were raised in her own home.

“It's a lot of confusion, a lot of fear. I know my own kids were asking, ‘well, does the KKK do they want to come and hurt us? Why are they here? Why do people hate us?’ And so we just wanted kids in the entire community to know that they are loved and that is not the message held by most,” Gould said.

The campaign has also asked for post cards from around the world. Once the post cards come in, they will give them to kids in the program and discuss recent events.

The open house event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, August 28.