Another New Tarp Placed Over Lee Statue in Emancipation Park

Another New Tarp Placed Over Lee Statue in Emancipation ParkPosted: Updated:
A tarp is once again covering the Lee statue in Charlottesville. Crews were in Emancipation Park Monday to put a new tarp over the statue after a tarp was taken down Sunday.
UVA Students Raise Concerns About Confederate Markers Around the University
UVA's Black Student Alliance is asking the student council to remove the Confederate markers that appear near the school.
Unknown Person Removes Black Tarp from Robert E. Lee Statue in Charlottesville
A tarp that covered the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park has been removed by an unknown person.
Gubernatorial Candidates Weigh in on Confederate Monument Debate
Candidates for Virginia governor are weighing in on what to do with the state's numerous Confederate monuments.
Virginia Attorney General Herring Releases Advisory Opinion on Confederate Statues
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued an advisory opinion August 25 that states that localities do have the authority to remove or move confederate statues.
Tarp Over Charlottesville's Lee Statue Vandalized Again
The tarp covering the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee in downtown Charlottesville has been vandalized yet again.
Updated: Charlottesville Leaders Hold Closed Meeting to Discuss Aug. 12 Events
Charlottesville City Council spent hours behind closed doors Thursday hashing over what happened last weekend, and who should be held accountable for what went wrong.
Man Accused in Fatal Charlottesville Collision in Court Monday; Next Court Appearance Set for Dec. 14
The man who authorities say drove his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally, killing a woman and injuring 19 others, has made a second court appearance.
