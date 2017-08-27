Heather Heyer's Mother Presents Award at MTV Music Video Awards

Heather Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, made an appearance on the MTV video music awards in Los Angeles to announce, to a worldwide audience, the launch of a foundation in her daughter's name.

Heather Heyer is the 32-year-old paralegal who was killed in the fatal car attack on August 12.

Bro explained that the Heather Heyer foundation will provide scholarships to people who want join Heather's fight against racism.

"I miss her, but I know she's here tonight. I have been deeply moved by people across the world find inspiration in her courage. Today, I am announcing the launch of the Heather Heyer foundation," said Bro.

Bro also presented the award for best fight against the system music video.