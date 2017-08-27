Charlottesville Residents Attend Community Recovery Town Hall

People in Charlottesville got an opportunity to air their concerns in a “Community Recovery Town Hall.”

Charlottesville city officials partnered with the Community Relations Services (CRS) division of the U.S. Department of Justice to host the town hall meeting for people to express their concerns and work together to come up with solutions.

For three hours, people stood in line to wait for a turn to say what they felt about the events of August 12 as well as share their concerns with the Charlottesville police department and city council members.

Several attendees expressed that they do not feel safe in Charlottesville anymore. Others said they feel betrayed, angry, and upset.

“Where is the understand of our side and the understand of good, and how is good subjective. But somehow deep down inside everybody knows that hitting a girl with a car is wrong,” said Harley Saxton, Charlottesville resident.

"Every time we have had something happen here in Charlottesville they have these meetings where they ask suggestions on what we can do to change and nothing ever changes. they just basically want the community coming in to speak, be outraged, and get it all out and calm down,” said Daniel Thompson, U.S. Veteran.

People brought up concerns with Virginia’s open carry law, confederate monuments, housing, and mostly the role of police officials on August 12.

"Something needs to be done with the Charlottesville police department, because we already knew that we weren't going to be protected … we want to know why they were told to stand down,” said Katrina Turned, Charlottesville Resident of 25 Years.

Councilwoman Kathy Galvin says that leaders need to own up to their mistakes and need to better prepared if another incident like this happens again in the community.

"I am deeply sad. I apologize to my city for the fact that this violence happened, that three people died, and over 30 people were injured,” said Galvin.

Some comments suggested that the violence was rooted from an existing, ongoing issue in Charlottesville.

"This community needs to heal in racial terms. {It} has nothing to do with outsiders. The community is really governed by white supremacy,” said Fogel.

Sunday evening became dedicated to community members expressing concerns and outweighed the resolutions portion of the night.

The moderator of the town hall announced that the solutions portion would be postponed to another time as people in attendance were exhausted from the three hour dialogue.