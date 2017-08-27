10 UVa Women's Soccer Blanks Flames 2-0 in Home Opener

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 10 Virginia (3-0-0) women’s soccer team picked up the victory in its home opener on Sunday, using two second-half goals to defeat Liberty (0-2-2) by a score of 2-0 at Klöckner Stadium.



Virginia got goals from freshman midfielder Taryn Torres (Frisco, Texas) in the 64th minute and junior midfielder Montana Sutton (Bedminster, N.J.) in the 81st minute. It was the second goal of the season for Torres and the first goal of the season for Sutton.



Freshman goalkeeper Laurel Ivory (Surfside, Fla.) picked up the win as she turned in her second clean sheet of the season. Ivory is now 3-0-0 on the season in goal.

Virginia out-shot the Flames 25-to-2 for the game.



The first half saw the Cavaliers get several offensive chances, tallying nine shots with three on goal, but the Liberty keeper made the save on all three Virginia put on frame. The Cavaliers held a 9-to-0 advantage in shots at the break, but nothing to show for it on the scoreboard.



The Cavaliers got on the board with the Torres goal in the 64th minute as the home team finally found the opening in the Liberty defense. Taylor Ziemer (Santa Rosa, Calif.) received the ball at the top of the box, turned and dribbled to center before tapping the ball to the foot of Torres. The freshman lined up her shot and slipped it in past the keeper by the right post to give Virginia the 1-0 lead.



Virginia added to the lead with the Sutton goal in the 81st minute. The junior midfielder powered her shot in from 22 yards out, driving it on a rope at the keeper. The Liberty keeper got her hands on the ball, but it powered up off her hands and past her into the net for the 2-0 Virginia lead.



The Cavaliers will continue a five-match home stand with two games this next week. Virginia will host Wisconsin on Thursday night at 8 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the men’s team. The Cavaliers will then host Richmond at 2 p.m.