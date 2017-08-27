10 Virginia Field Hockey Falls 4-2 against #7 Penn State

The #10 Virginia field hockey team suffered its first defeat of the season on Sunday, as the Cavaliers fell 4-2 at home against #7 Penn State.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half, and they added another goal early in the 2nd half to go up by four.

Bes Bovelander and Gini Bramley both scored twice for Penn State.

UVa (1-1) tallied both of its goals on penalty corners during a two minute span with under 15 minutes remaining in the game, but the 'Hoos were unable to come all the way back.

"We got buried," says head coach Michele Madison. "When you go three-down to a team like that it's tough to pull back, but at halftime we decided we were going to go for it, and I'm proud of what the team did in the 2nd half, to put two goals on the board."

Sophomore Anzel Viljoen says, "We knew it was going to be a tough game from the start, and it was going to be a physical fight. I thought we brought it. We just had a few mishaps, and a few moments of weakness in the 1st half. We came out fighting in the 2nd half, and gave it our all."

Senior Tara Vittese scored one goal and had one assist for the Cavaliers, while freshman Pien Dicke scored her fourth goal of the season.

Viljoen says, "I think it was really good for the incoming first-years to see how it is to play against a Top Ten team like that. It's never easy. I think it was a good step up, and I'm really proud of the girls, and all the work they put in. We're going to keep building, and learn a lot from this game."

"That's why we schedule it," adds Madison. "They present a very fast game. We always play the first weekend, just to get that tempo under our belt, to understand the level we need to play. We're still learning to play with each other. We have three freshmen on the field. It's coming. Every day it gets better."

Virginia and Penn State (2-0) have played in the second game of the season for nine consecutive years.

UVa will be back at home against Columbia on Friday.