CAVA in Charlottesville Offering Free Counseling Through September

A group is offering free counseling sessions to people in the Charlottesville community through a service named "Help Heal Charlottesville."

The Counseling Alliance of Virginia, or CAVA, is extending its services to those who have been “triggered or traumatized by unrest in the community.

CAVA’s mental health clinicians have made themselves available for free sessions in the Charlottesville office.

"When the intrusive thoughts starts to come, the memories, just the flashbacks starts to come. You probably want to reach out and seek some support from somebody," said Gene Cash, CEO of CAVA.

Free counseling services are offered to individuals on Sunday and to groups on Tuesdays through September.