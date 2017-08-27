Quantcast

Unknown Person Removes Black Tarp from Robert E. Lee Statue in Charlottesville

Edited by Jennifer Walker
Lee Statue the day after it was uncovered by an unknown person Lee Statue the day after it was uncovered by an unknown person
John Miska John Miska
William Holly William Holly
Crews covering the statue on August 23 Crews covering the statue on August 23
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A tarp that covered the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park has been removed by an unknown person. 
 
This is the third time the black covering has been vandalized since the statue was veiled on August 23.

Someone removed the black tarp between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. August 27. 

The first day the tarp was placed, the tape securing it was slashed. In the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday, the tarp was shredded, forcing city officials to place another one overtop the statue.

A number of people in the park were pleased to see the monument uncovered.

“I'm glad the statue's uncovered because you can’t cover up history,” said William Holly, Lee Statue observer. 

“I’m proud of the fact that he's in the sunlight so we can have an open, honest discourse of the scar upon America about a war memorial without tearing the memorial down, without covering it up for the wrong reasons,” said John Miska, Lee Statue observer. 

The tarp covering the Stonewall Jackson statue in Justice Park remains untouched.

City council members moved to have both monuments covered as a way to mourn the victims of August 12.

The city says it plans to cover the statue again, but there is no timeline for when that will happen.

One woman who preferred to remained unnamed said she, “wanted to take some pictures of the statue before something happens to it."

