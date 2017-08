UVa Volleyball Splits Doubleheader in Cavalier Classic

UVa went 2-1 in the Cavalier Classic

The Virginia volleyball team split a doubleheader in the Cavalier Classic on Saturday, as the Wahoos defeated Liberty 3-1, before falling by the same score against Villanova.

UVa sophomores Kelsey Miller and Jelena Novakovic were selected to the All-Tournament team.

The Cavaliers (2-1) will be back in action next weekend at the Appalachian Invitational before returning home to host the Jefferson Cup on September 8th and 9th.