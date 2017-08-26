Man Arrested for Firing a Gun at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville

Image Courtesy of ACLU of Virginia

Charlottesville police have arrested a man for discharging his firearm as police dispersed crowds from Emancipation Park on August 12.

The ACLU of Virginia captured a video showing the man firing a shot toward the ground.

Richard Preston, 52, was arrested in Towson, Maryland on August 26.

He's charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school for the incident on West Market Street.