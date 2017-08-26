Charlottesville City Manager Responds to Criticism Following Unite the Right

Charlottesville's city manager, Maurice Jones, is firing back at claims made by Mayor Mike Signer about the city's preparations and response to the Unite the Right rally.

"The Daily Progress" obtained a confidential memo outlining those concerns from the mayor and city councilors to city manager Maurice Jones ahead of this closed door meeting Thursday, August 24.

Jones issued a response in a five page letter. He argues 16 points that are brought up in that confidential memo.

Jones says city staff moved forward with plans to relocate the rally even though the "will of council" to move the rally from emancipation to McIntire Park was never clear.

In response to concerns about police officers ignoring people asking for help, Jones says police commanders will review body camera footage from each officer assigned to the rally and counterprotest.

Jones also claims Mayor Signer threatened his job and the police chief's job twice during the height of the crisis. He told Jones, "you work for me".

NBC29 reached out to Mayor Signer to respond to these remarks by Jones. He said, "It was a heated moment on a horrible day, and I regret the comment. But it reflected my frustration with choices that prevented elected officials from knowledge I believe we needed to do our jobs the right way."