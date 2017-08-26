VSP Requests Information about Helicopter Crash that Killed Two Officers

Investigators are asking people who live in the Albemarle County neighborhood where a Virginia state police helicopter crashed on August 12 to keep an eye out for possible pieces of the chopper.

The crash killed two state troopers who were monitoring the "Unite the Right" rally that Saturday.

State police are asking people in the old farm road neighborhood not to throw away any unusual objects or debris found in the area.

“So we're just asking folks to be vigilant, keep an eye out and if they have found something, just to call state police …we'll have a trooper come by and just pick up the piece, then we'll take it to out aviation unit and they can send it on to the N-T-S-B,” said Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police spokesperson.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigation involves reconstructing the helicopter to try to determine the cause of the crash.

If you have any information for Virginia State Police regarding this matter, please contact 434-352-7128 or #77.