Suspect Wanted in Connection to Market Street Garage Beating

Charlottesville police are searching for a suspect in the beating of a man in the Market Street Garage following the Unite the Right rally.

Thirty-three-year-old Alex Ramos of Marrietta, Georgia is wanted for malicious wounding.

The assault of Deandre Harris was captured by Zach Roberts on August 12.

Daniel Borden, 18, is also charged in connection with the beating. Borden was arrested Friday, August 25 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Borden's attorney, Greg Berberich, released a statement regarding the charges:

Daniel Borden and his family have cooperated fully with the FBI in its investigation of the events in Charlottesville. When Dan was advised yesterday afternoon that a warrant for his arrest had been issued by Virginia authorities, he immediately surrendered himself to the FBI and, later, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.



Dan is awaiting extradition to Virginia. He will defend himself against charges filed as a consequence of rioting caused by the City of Charlottesville's decision to allow BLM and Antifah members to attack those protesting the removal of Robert E. Lee's statue from a local park.

As Dan attempted to leave the protest grounds, he was struck in the head and tear gassed multiple times. Dan repeatedly requested protection from Charlottesville Police and was ignored. We believe Dan will be exonerated.

Charlottesville police also charged a man with firing a gun in the 100 block of West Market Street during the August 12 violence. 52-year-old Richard Preston was arrested today in Towson, Maryland.