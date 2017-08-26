Suspect Wanted in Connection to Market Street Garage Beating

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Charlottesville police are searching for a suspect in the beating of a man in the Market Street Garage following the Unite the Right rally.
Thirty-three-year-old Alex Ramos of Marrietta, Georgia is wanted for malicious wounding.
The assault of Deandre Harris was captured by Zach Roberts on August 12.
Daniel Borden, 18, is also charged in connection with the beating. Borden was arrested Friday, August 25 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Borden's attorney, Greg Berberich, released a statement regarding the charges:
Daniel Borden and his family have cooperated fully with the FBI in its investigation of the events in Charlottesville. When Dan was advised yesterday afternoon that a warrant for his arrest had been issued by Virginia authorities, he immediately surrendered himself to the FBI and, later, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.
Dan is awaiting extradition to Virginia. He will defend himself against charges filed as a consequence of rioting caused by the City of Charlottesville's decision to allow BLM and Antifah members to attack those protesting the removal of Robert E. Lee's statue from a local park.
As Dan attempted to leave the protest grounds, he was struck in the head and tear gassed multiple times. Dan repeatedly requested protection from Charlottesville Police and was ignored. We believe Dan will be exonerated.
Charlottesville police also charged a man with firing a gun in the 100 block of West Market Street during the August 12 violence. 52-year-old Richard Preston was arrested today in Towson, Maryland.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
On August 24, 2017 our Criminal Investigations Division charged Daniel Patrick Borden, 18, with Malicious Wounding in violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-51. Daniel Patrick Borden was arrested on Friday, August 25, 2017 and is currently in the custody of the Hamilton County Criminal Justice Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Charlottesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division also charged Alex Michael Ramos, 33, with Malicious Wounding in violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-51. Alex Michael Ramos is currently wanted by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Both charges are in relation to an Aggravated Assault that occurred on August 12, 2017 in the 500 block of East Market Street located in the City of Charlottesville.
On August 24, 2017 our Criminal Investigations Division charged Richard Wilson Preston, 52, with Discharging a Firearm Within 1000 Feet of a School in violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-280. This is in relation to a shots fired incident on August 12, 2017 in the 100 block of West Market Street located in the City of Charlottesville. Richard Wilson Preston was arrested on Saturday, August 26, 2017 and is currently in the custody of the Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson, Maryland.
These incidents are ongoing criminal investigations. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Alex Michael Ramos please contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.
Charlottesville Detectives continue to investigate the vehicle attack that occurred on August 12, 2017, in the 100 block of 4th Street Southeast. To date, James Alex Fields, Jr. has been charged with second degree murder, five counts of malicious wounding, three counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and one count of felony hit and run in relation to the incident. At this time, our Detectives have identified 35 victims and have reached out to each of them. We are still awaiting a response from several victims.
This is an ongoing investigation, with multiple victims, witnesses, and items of evidence. There is potential for additional charges as the investigation progresses.
Any information relevant to any investigation of the events of August 12, 2017 can be sent by email to our department at cvillerally@charlottesville.org