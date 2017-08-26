Indivisible Charlottesville Group Makes List of Demands for Tom Garrett

An anti-Trump agenda activist group is calling on fifth district congressman Tom Garrett to take action against the white nationalists, Nazis, and alt-right leaders who descended on Charlottesville on August 12.

"Indivisible Charlottesville" hosted an event called "Stand up for Charlottesville" on August 26 at the free speech wall on the downtown mall.



“We are here to demand that Tom Garrett stand up for Charlottesville and fight for Charlottesville in congress, and fight back against white supremacy, and the neo-Nazi, and neo-confederates who invades this town a couple of weeks ago,” said David Sigerman.

That message was echoed by dozens of people who gathered on the downtown mall Saturday, calling for action from the congressman.

I am glad he was able unlike Donald Trump to condemn it in uncertain terms to call it an act of terrorism, to say there is no place for white supremacist, and neo-fascists in American politics, but those words have to be backed up with actions and if it's not backed up with policy changes, it doesn't mean anything to me,” said another participant.

The group has set out a list of demands for Tom Garrett in the wake of the August 12 Unite the Right rally.

“He needs to come to Charlottesville and hold a town hall to answer questions from his constituents. He needs to fund federal programs that target white supremacist, domestic terrorism, and he needs to de-fund the president trumps Commission on Electoral Integrity,” said

The “Stand up for Cville” event even caught the attention of people just passing by.

“I thought it was really great, it was really great to see that the community is standing up for something like this, because I think that now is really the time to kind of come together as a community and to show that what happened here on august 12 was really, not representative of Charlottesville,” said Julia Harris.

We reached out to Congressman Tom Garrett to get his reaction to the group's list of demands, but we have not heard back.